Mob Loots Arms in Manipur Amidst Swachhata Abhiyan Clash

A mob attacked a police station in Ukhrul, Manipur, looting arms amid a violent clash over disputed land cleaning. The conflict left three dead and 20 injured. Tensions between Naga communities escalated, leading to internet suspensions and prohibitory orders as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 11:15 IST
Visuals from Manipur's Bishnupur district (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense development in Manipur's Ukhrul town, a mob stormed a police station, stealing arms amid escalating violence, officials confirmed Thursday. The chaos erupted from a clash over cleaning disputed land, leaving three dead and 20 injured.

The violent incident occurred on Wednesday during the 'Swachhata Abhiyan' initiative, leading to prohibitory orders and suspension of mobile internet services in the town. A mob, mainly composed of youths, targeted the police station at Wino Bazar, fleeing with government weapons.

Authorities have yet to determine the exact number and types of looted weapons. Despite past reports of arm looting in the region's ethnic conflicts, this incident marks the first of its kind in a Naga-majority area, prompting heightened security alerts and calls for peaceful dialogue.

