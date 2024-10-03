Left Menu

Azharuddin Summoned in Hyderabad Cricket Association Money Laundering Case

Mohammad Azharuddin, former India cricket captain and Congress politician, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case involving the Hyderabad Cricket Association. The case is linked to alleged financial irregularities, with three FIRs filed for the misappropriation of Rs 20 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-10-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 11:47 IST
Azharuddin Summoned in Hyderabad Cricket Association Money Laundering Case
Mohammad Azharuddin
  • Country:
  • India

Mohammad Azharuddin, renowned former Indian cricket captain and current Congress politician, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a high-profile money laundering case. The inquiry is connected to alleged financial mismanagement within the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), official sources revealed on Thursday.

The 61-year-old ex-Member of Parliament is expected to appear before the federal agency on October 3, as part of the ongoing probe. This investigation follows ED's action last November when they conducted raids related to the same case.

The accusations involve serious criminal improprieties, with the Telangana anti-corruption bureau filing three chargesheets. These documents point to the alleged diversion of HCA funds amounting to Rs 20 crore, further intensifying the scrutiny on the association's financial dealings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024