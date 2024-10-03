Azharuddin Summoned in Hyderabad Cricket Association Money Laundering Case

Mohammad Azharuddin, renowned former Indian cricket captain and current Congress politician, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a high-profile money laundering case. The inquiry is connected to alleged financial mismanagement within the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), official sources revealed on Thursday.

The 61-year-old ex-Member of Parliament is expected to appear before the federal agency on October 3, as part of the ongoing probe. This investigation follows ED's action last November when they conducted raids related to the same case.

The accusations involve serious criminal improprieties, with the Telangana anti-corruption bureau filing three chargesheets. These documents point to the alleged diversion of HCA funds amounting to Rs 20 crore, further intensifying the scrutiny on the association's financial dealings.

