Amit Shah Inaugurates ₹919 Cr Development Projects in Gujarat, Emphasizing Cleanliness and Education

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth ₹919 crore in Gujarat today, including various initiatives by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). The event was attended by Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel, and other dignitaries.

In his address, Shri Amit Shah began with greetings for Navratri, highlighting that the development projects encompass works related to health, education, libraries, parks, and support for small street vendors. Among the notable projects is the construction of modern schools by the Municipal Nagar Prathmik Siksha Samiti. He expressed gratitude towards the AMC for successfully transforming all municipal primary schools in his parliamentary constituency into model institutions.

The Union Home Minister stated that if children benefit adequately from the initiatives of the Primary Education Committee, it would undoubtedly ensure a brighter future for India. He remarked on the inspiring sight of children from underprivileged backgrounds showing interest in subjects like science, art, and music, which he believes dispels despair and instills confidence in India's potential.

Shri Amit Shah detailed that approximately ₹472 crore worth of development projects have been inaugurated in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, while around ₹446 crore have been allocated for projects in the Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency, represented by MP Shri Hasmukhbhai Patel, and Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency, represented by MP Shri Dineshbhai Makwana. He emphasized that these projects will significantly enhance facilities for residents in Ahmedabad.

The Home Minister further highlighted that Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel has approved projects worth ₹23,951 crore in Ahmedabad city, Kalol, Sanand taluka, and some areas within the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency over recent years. He noted that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has also inaugurated development projects worth around ₹14,000 crore, leading to a total of ₹37,000 crore in development efforts in just one Lok Sabha constituency over the past five years.

In addition to these projects, several initiatives have been undertaken in seven assembly constituencies of Ahmedabad, focusing on child nutrition, exercise facilities, knowledge enhancement through libraries for adolescents, water collection ponds, the planting of 4 million saplings annually, and the construction of roads, overbridges, street lights, hospitals, primary health centers, and primary schools.

Shri Amit Shah stated that the AMC aims to lead in the cleanliness campaign competition, urging efforts to position Ahmedabad as the top city in the upcoming cleanliness survey. He acknowledged that achieving first place might be challenging this time but encouraged setting goals for significant improvements by next year.

The Union Home Minister emphasized that after Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been the only national leader to transform the cleanliness campaign into a people's movement. He noted that Prime Minister Modi's vision included ensuring toilet facilities in every home and access to clean drinking water, enhancing cleanliness across the country. Shri Shah mentioned that the Prime Minister has advocated for the construction of toilets from the ramparts of the Red Fort, making cleanliness a national priority.

In conclusion, Shri Amit Shah reaffirmed that Prime Minister Modi's efforts have promoted the values of cleanliness throughout India, from Nagaland to Kerala and from Uttar Pradesh to Assam.