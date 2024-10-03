Sustained Ceasefire and Technology: The Indian Army's Strategy Along the LoC
Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai highlighted the sustained India-Pakistan ceasefire along the LoC, emphasizing the Army's strategic use of technology against infiltration. Despite challenges, the Indian Army's advanced equipment and intelligence efforts are maintaining peace in the region, anticipating successful operations against potential threats.
A sustained ceasefire along the LoC between India and Pakistan continues to hold as exceptions are addressed through established communication channels, according to Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai of the Army's Chinar Corps.
Speaking at a press conference, Lt Gen Ghai noted that the agreement, initiated in early 2021, has mitigated tensions on both the LoC and northern borders. Despite ongoing attempts at infiltration, the Army's robust counter-infiltration measures and technological advancements are proving effective.
Technology absorption marks a significant focus for the Indian Army in 2024, as they continuously adapt to evolving strategies from opposing forces. Lt Gen Ghai expressed confidence that ongoing operations bolstered by superior technology and intelligence will ensure regional stability.
