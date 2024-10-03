Tragic Journey: Migrants Forced Off Boats in Red Sea

In a harrowing ordeal, rescuers continue to search for dozens of African migrants still missing after being ruthlessly forced from boats by smugglers into the Red Sea near Djibouti earlier this week, according to the Djiboutian coast guard.

Officials report at least 48 people have drowned. The ill-fated journey began in Yemen, with 310 passengers attempting the perilous crossing to reach Djibouti's shores, says the International Organisation for Migration.

The circumstances leading to the forced disembarkation remain unclear. Initial reports suggested capsized boats, but it later emerged that smugglers coerced the migrants to swim. The coast guard confirmed the incident occurred approximately 150 meters off a beach in Khor Angar. So far, 115 survivors have been rescued.

