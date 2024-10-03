Seitlholo Urges Water Leaders to Act Decisively Against Vaal River Pollution

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, Sello Seitlholo, has called for urgent action from leaders in the water sector to combat pollution and contamination of South Africa's water resources. Speaking at the launch of the Vaal River Anti-Pollution Forum on Thursday in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, Seitlholo emphasized the importance of protecting the Vaal River, one of South Africa's most vital water systems, from escalating pollution.

The Vaal River Anti-Pollution Forum was established to coordinate and enhance efforts in managing the water quality of the Vaal River, aligning with its Resource Quality Objectives (RQOs). The forum aims to provide high-level guidance on protecting the river and identifying remedial actions to mitigate the impacts of pollution.

Sounding the Alarm on Water Security

Seitlholo described pollution as a major threat to the country’s water security, calling on leaders to decide if they will "meet the moment" to protect this critical resource for future generations. Drawing a vivid analogy, he said, "Like the captain of a ship on a rough course at sea, I am here to sound the blasts. I am here to say this is our moment to act and act decisively against the pollution and contamination of our water resources or we will face a disaster of titanic proportions."

He further highlighted the significance of the Vaal River, the second-largest river in South Africa, which spans multiple provinces including Mpumalanga, Gauteng, the Free State, and the Northern Cape. Its reservoirs, including the Vaal Dam, play a pivotal role in supplying water to South Africa's economic hub, Gauteng, and are crucial to industries and communities dependent on this resource.

Economic Lifeline at Risk

Seitlholo stressed the importance of the Vaal River to the national economy, saying millions of livelihoods are at stake if pollution is not urgently addressed. He warned, “If we were to lose this river system to unmitigated and rampant pollution, we would lose millions of livelihoods and lives. This is a crucial moment for the future of this precious water resource."

The Vaal River faces significant pollution challenges from multiple sources, including urban development, informal settlements, wastewater treatment works, runoff from mining and agriculture, and industrial wastewater discharges. These pollutants have accumulated over time, putting the entire river system and dependent communities at risk.

The Role of the Vaal River Anti-Pollution Forum

The newly established forum, originally proposed by Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu in April 2023, aims to address long-standing issues affecting water quality. It will integrate and coordinate the efforts of 16 sub-catchment forums, including those in the Upper, Middle, and Lower Vaal regions. The forum will also escalate systemic challenges that cannot be resolved at the sub-catchment level, providing recommendations on short, medium, and long-term strategies to improve water quality.

Task teams within the forum will investigate pollution causes and suggest actions to elevate the performance of smaller forums. The forum's recommendations will align with the Catchment Management Strategy for the Vaal-Orange Catchment Management Agency (VOCMA) and contribute to the national water quality strategy.

Collaborative Approach for Long-Term Solutions

Seitlholo emphasized that tackling water quality issues requires collaboration between multiple sectors. He acknowledged the contributions of the Departments of Human Settlements, Cooperative Governance, Traditional Affairs, Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, and Environmental Affairs in land use and biodiversity management. He also urged continued cooperation from these stakeholders to turn the tide against water pollution.

He concluded by underscoring the urgency of taking decisive action to prevent further degradation of the Vaal River. "This is our moment to protect one of South Africa’s most vital water resources, ensuring its sustainability for generations to come."

The forum marks a significant step toward safeguarding South Africa’s water security and maintaining the ecological health of the Vaal River, which supports millions of people and key industries across several provinces.