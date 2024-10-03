American Weapons in Kashmir: Uncovering an International Trail

The presence of American-origin weapons in Kashmir's conflict zone is causing concern, as top army officials acknowledge potential routes of entry via Afghanistan. This development was highlighted by Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, commander of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, emphasizing ongoing documentation and communication with U.S. authorities regarding these armaments.

Security forces recently recovered such weapons, including M4 carbine rifles, from militants in the region. The M4 carbines, famously used by NATO and American forces, were reportedly left behind following the U.S. military's departure from Afghanistan in 2021. Officials suggest these arms may have been conveyed through Pakistani channels.

The widespread use of M4 rifles in various global conflicts underscores the problematic international weapons trade. This issue extends beyond Kashmir, highlighting broader security and intelligence challenges faced by nations dealing with the illicit weapon flow worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)