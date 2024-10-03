Revenue Officials Suspended After Viral Dance Video at Farewell

In a surprising turn of events, three revenue officials from Lalganj tehsil faced suspension after a video surfaced showing them dancing with bar dancers during a farewell ceremony. The incident has raised significant concerns within the district.

The farewell event was organized in honor of the retiring tehsildar, Dhirendra Singh. As part of the celebration, a dance was held, during which the officials were allegedly seen engaging in inappropriate conduct with the dancers.

Upon the video's viral spread, District Magistrate Sanjeev Ranjan promptly intervened. Following an investigation, the magistrate ordered the suspension of Lalganj Tehsil Lekhpal union head Krishna Kumar Saroj, Lekhpal Sanjay Yadav, and Collection Amin Brijendra Bahadur Singh.

