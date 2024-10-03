Left Menu

Revenue Officials Suspended After Viral Dance Video at Farewell

Three revenue personnel from Lalganj tehsil were suspended after a video of them dancing with bar dancers at a farewell event went viral. The district magistrate took action following the investigation, leading to the suspension of the responsible officials.

Updated: 03-10-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 23:34 IST
Revenue Officials Suspended After Viral Dance Video at Farewell
In a surprising turn of events, three revenue officials from Lalganj tehsil faced suspension after a video surfaced showing them dancing with bar dancers during a farewell ceremony. The incident has raised significant concerns within the district.

The farewell event was organized in honor of the retiring tehsildar, Dhirendra Singh. As part of the celebration, a dance was held, during which the officials were allegedly seen engaging in inappropriate conduct with the dancers.

Upon the video's viral spread, District Magistrate Sanjeev Ranjan promptly intervened. Following an investigation, the magistrate ordered the suspension of Lalganj Tehsil Lekhpal union head Krishna Kumar Saroj, Lekhpal Sanjay Yadav, and Collection Amin Brijendra Bahadur Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

