Tensions Flare: Israel's Operation in Lebanon Amid U.S. Concerns
The Biden administration supports Israel's current military actions against Hezbollah, despite the risks of conflict expansion. Continued hostilities have displaced 1.2 million Lebanese and resulted in nearly 2,000 casualties. The U.S. expresses concerns over civilian impacts and advocates for a diplomatic resolution.
The Biden administration has endorsed Israel's ground and air operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, despite acknowledging the potential escalation of the conflict. U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller confirmed this position during a press briefing, emphasizing the unpredictability of the situation.
This follows Israel's deployment of troops into southern Lebanon after weeks of intensified airstrikes, drawing international attention and raising fears of wider regional involvement. Despite concerns, Washington continues to supply Israel with arms and stresses its desire for a ceasefire and diplomatic solution.
Lebanese authorities report over 1.2 million displacements and nearly 2,000 fatalities in recent weeks. The conflict's escalation comes amid increased scrutiny of Israel's military efforts, with Washington urging restraint to minimize civilian harm and monitor real-time developments in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
