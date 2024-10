Elon Musk's X Corp Faces Legal Setback in Australia Over Noncompliance Fine

An Australian court has confirmed a hefty fine of A$610,500 against Elon Musk's company, X Corp, for not complying with requests from the eSafety Commissioner concerning anti-child-abuse measures. The court decision demands accountability, dismissing X Corp's claims of liability avoidance due to corporate restructuring.

In court proceedings, X Corp contended that the company’s transition into a new Musk-controlled entity freed it from obligations to respond. The Federal Court disagreed, pointing to potential dangerous precedents if foreign company mergers enabled regulatory evasion in Australia, according to eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant.

Previously, X and the Australian regulator have clashed over content removal orders. Musk labeled earlier orders as censorship, opposing regulatory influence over internet content. As eSafety initiates civil proceedings, X has remained silent on Friday's ruling.

