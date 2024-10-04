ICMR Partners with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam to Solarize healthcare and research sectors

In a landmark move to promote sustainable energy within India's healthcare and research sectors, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN). This agreement is in line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and aims to bolster India’s push toward a cleaner, greener future by harnessing solar energy.

As part of the agreement, NVVN will oversee the supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of rooftop solar panels across 15 ICMR institutes, with a combined energy capacity of 4,559 KW. This initiative will also include a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), ensuring a fixed solar tariff for the next 25 years, thus offering long-term cost savings and environmental benefits for the ICMR.

Previously, seven ICMR institutes have already adopted solar power under earlier projects, and the current MoU will extend solar coverage to even more facilities. This expansion will significantly reduce ICMR’s carbon footprint while decreasing energy expenditure, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to sustainability.

The project underscores India's national goals for renewable energy and positions the ICMR as a leader in the biomedical field through its adoption of green energy practices. By integrating solar power into its operations, the ICMR is setting an example for other sectors, further advancing India’s renewable energy mission and contributing to a sustainable healthcare future.