Left Menu

ICMR Partners with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam to Solarize healthcare and research sectors

The project underscores India's national goals for renewable energy and positions the ICMR as a leader in the biomedical field through its adoption of green energy practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:43 IST
ICMR Partners with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam to Solarize healthcare and research sectors
solar panel makers Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move to promote sustainable energy within India's healthcare and research sectors, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN). This agreement is in line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and aims to bolster India’s push toward a cleaner, greener future by harnessing solar energy.

As part of the agreement, NVVN will oversee the supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of rooftop solar panels across 15 ICMR institutes, with a combined energy capacity of 4,559 KW. This initiative will also include a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), ensuring a fixed solar tariff for the next 25 years, thus offering long-term cost savings and environmental benefits for the ICMR.

Previously, seven ICMR institutes have already adopted solar power under earlier projects, and the current MoU will extend solar coverage to even more facilities. This expansion will significantly reduce ICMR’s carbon footprint while decreasing energy expenditure, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to sustainability.

The project underscores India's national goals for renewable energy and positions the ICMR as a leader in the biomedical field through its adoption of green energy practices. By integrating solar power into its operations, the ICMR is setting an example for other sectors, further advancing India’s renewable energy mission and contributing to a sustainable healthcare future.  

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024