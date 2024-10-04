Court Crackdown on Delays in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

In a decisive move, a Delhi court has expressed serious concern over what it describes as unwarranted delays in the case against the alleged orchestrators of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai voiced his disapproval after noting that the counsel for defendants Tahir Hussain, Asif Iqbal, and others sought additional time to prepare. Despite prior arrangements for a continuous hearing, the counsels were unprepared to proceed with their arguments.

The judge emphasized that the court will not tolerate further postponements, setting a new date for the next session while cautioning the defendants against future delays, specifically marking October 21 for Tahir Hussain's hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)