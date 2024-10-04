Tragic Dispute Over Rs 500: A Life Lost in Shahjahanpur

In Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a dispute over a modest sum of Rs 500 escalated into a tragic incident, leading to the death of a 40-year-old man, authorities reported on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Manoj Kumar Awasthi, stated that the unfortunate event took place at a tractor agency within the Puvaya police station's jurisdiction.

The quarrel erupted between Dharampal and Ram Pratap over a Rs 500 tip related to tractor decoration during the Navratri festival. As tensions heightened, Ram Pratap violently attacked Dharampal with sticks. Despite being rushed to a hospital, Dharampal succumbed to his injuries. A murder case is now registered, with the accused arrested and sent to jail.

