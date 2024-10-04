Tragic Dispute Over Rs 500: A Life Lost in Shahjahanpur
A minor financial dispute in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the death of 40-year-old Dharampal. The altercation over Rs 500 for tractor decoration during Navratri turned violent. The accused, Ram Pratap, attacked Dharampal, who later died from his injuries. A murder case has been registered.
- Country:
- India
In Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a dispute over a modest sum of Rs 500 escalated into a tragic incident, leading to the death of a 40-year-old man, authorities reported on Friday.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Manoj Kumar Awasthi, stated that the unfortunate event took place at a tractor agency within the Puvaya police station's jurisdiction.
The quarrel erupted between Dharampal and Ram Pratap over a Rs 500 tip related to tractor decoration during the Navratri festival. As tensions heightened, Ram Pratap violently attacked Dharampal with sticks. Despite being rushed to a hospital, Dharampal succumbed to his injuries. A murder case is now registered, with the accused arrested and sent to jail.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shahjahanpur
- dispute
- Rs 500
- Uttar Pradesh
- Dharampal
- Ram Pratap
- Navratri
- tractor
- violence
- murder
ALSO READ
Rangilo Re: Mumbai's Grandest Navratri Celebration
UP Government Introduces Double-Decker Electric Buses for Navratri and Beyond
GM Navratri Mahotsav 2024: A Cultural Extravaganza to Remember
Shiv Sena (UBT) to Release Candidate List During Navratri
Assam's Kamakhya temple gears up to celebrate Navratri, Durga Puja