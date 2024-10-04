Left Menu

Tragic Dispute Over Rs 500: A Life Lost in Shahjahanpur

A minor financial dispute in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the death of 40-year-old Dharampal. The altercation over Rs 500 for tractor decoration during Navratri turned violent. The accused, Ram Pratap, attacked Dharampal, who later died from his injuries. A murder case has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:40 IST
Tragic Dispute Over Rs 500: A Life Lost in Shahjahanpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a dispute over a modest sum of Rs 500 escalated into a tragic incident, leading to the death of a 40-year-old man, authorities reported on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Manoj Kumar Awasthi, stated that the unfortunate event took place at a tractor agency within the Puvaya police station's jurisdiction.

The quarrel erupted between Dharampal and Ram Pratap over a Rs 500 tip related to tractor decoration during the Navratri festival. As tensions heightened, Ram Pratap violently attacked Dharampal with sticks. Despite being rushed to a hospital, Dharampal succumbed to his injuries. A murder case is now registered, with the accused arrested and sent to jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024