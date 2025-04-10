Record Pilgrim Footfall at Himachal Shakti Peethas During Navratri

Over 18.85 lakh pilgrims flocked to Shakti Peethas in Himachal Pradesh during the Navratri festival, which concluded recently. The police reported that this period saw record numbers, with the Jawala Ji temple attracting the most devotees at 7.82 lakh.

Next in line were popular temples like Mata Bala Sundri in Sirmaur with 3.42 lakh visitors and Naina Devi in Bilaspur, drawing 3.20 lakh devotees. Kangra district's Baglamukhi and Chintpurni temples also saw significant attendance, showcasing the spiritual pull of these sacred sites.

Traffic statistics revealed that the event saw an influx of 15,481 heavy motor vehicles, 66,996 light motor vehicles, and 55,718 two-wheelers, indicating the large-scale transportation logistics involved. The Navratri festival was observed from March 30 to April 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)