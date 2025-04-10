Left Menu

Record Pilgrim Footfall at Himachal Shakti Peethas During Navratri

The recently concluded Navratri festival witnessed over 18.85 lakh pilgrims visiting various Shakti Peethas in Himachal Pradesh, with Jawala Ji temple in Kangra attracting the highest number of devotees. The event also saw substantial vehicular movement, highlighting its large-scale appeal and significance in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Over 18.85 lakh pilgrims flocked to Shakti Peethas in Himachal Pradesh during the Navratri festival, which concluded recently. The police reported that this period saw record numbers, with the Jawala Ji temple attracting the most devotees at 7.82 lakh.

Next in line were popular temples like Mata Bala Sundri in Sirmaur with 3.42 lakh visitors and Naina Devi in Bilaspur, drawing 3.20 lakh devotees. Kangra district's Baglamukhi and Chintpurni temples also saw significant attendance, showcasing the spiritual pull of these sacred sites.

Traffic statistics revealed that the event saw an influx of 15,481 heavy motor vehicles, 66,996 light motor vehicles, and 55,718 two-wheelers, indicating the large-scale transportation logistics involved. The Navratri festival was observed from March 30 to April 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

