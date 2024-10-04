Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Clean Chit in Kerala Assault Case

The Crime Branch has exonerated the Kerala Chief Minister's gunman and security officials accused of assaulting Youth Congress and KSU workers. The Congress party strongly opposes this decision, highlighting injuries and video evidence. The Crime Branch claims inability to obtain video evidence, sparking political outcry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial decision, the Crime Branch has given a clean chit to the gunman and security officers of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accused of assaulting Youth Congress and KSU workers during a political event last December in Alappuzha.

The final report claimed that officers Anil Kumar and Sandeep were merely performing their duties by preventing two Youth Congress-KSU workers from approaching the Chief Minister's vehicle, noting their high-level security obligations.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran has criticized the findings, asserting that the decision undermines the rule of law. He alleged the assault was witnessed publicly and documented on social media, though the crime branch cited a lack of video evidence in their report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

