Pinarayi Vijayan Criticizes Centre's Role in Kerala's Struggles
Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, criticized the central government for its alleged apathy toward the state's challenges, including natural disasters, during a speech at the fourth anniversary of his government. Despite this, Kerala progressed significantly under the LDF government's initiatives, he claimed. Opposition criticized the celebratory event amid financial constraints.
- Country:
- India
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched a critical tirade against the central government, accusing it of hindering Kerala's progress during recent tough times. He asserted the Centre played a destructive role, blocking aid, particularly during calamities like floods and landslides.
Despite these challenges, Vijayan highlighted Kerala's achievements, attributing them to the unity and resilience of its people. He celebrated infrastructure, housing projects, and welfare initiatives marking his government's tenure, while the state's success contradicted the Centre's negative stance.
The opposition, however, boycotted the anniversary celebration, citing fiscal irresponsibility during financial crises. Leaders claimed negligence in sectors like health and pensions, criticizing the extravagance amid severe public debt and resource shortages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
MA Baby: Navigating Challenges Within the CPI(M) and the Broader Opposition
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Asserts Stability Amid Opposition Tactics
Turmoil in Turkiye: Opposition Rises Amid Political Strife
BJP's New HQ in Panchkula: A Strategic Move on Party's Anniversary
Controversy Erupts as Waqf Bill Faces Opposition in J&K Assembly