Protests Erupt Over Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Alleged Involvement in Financial Scandal

Activists from the Congress' student and youth wings took to the streets on Thursday, waving black flags and demanding the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The protests, criticizing the CM's alleged involvement in a financial scandal, were organized at various points along Vijayan's convoy route.

Visuals broadcast on TV showed the arrest and removal of Youth Congress and Kerala Students Union members as they voiced demands for the CM's resignation. They cited a Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) probe into an 'illegal payment' scandal connected to Vijayan's daughter, Veena T.

Amidst the demonstrations, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan reiterated the call for Vijayan's resignation, emphasizing the seriousness of the allegations against him. The state's High Court recently summoned responses concerning alleged kickbacks attributed to Vijayan from a private mining company and has ordered a deeper investigation.

