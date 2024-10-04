Left Menu

Dollar Soars Amid Strong U.S. Jobs Data and Geopolitical Tensions

The U.S. dollar surged to a seven-week high following unexpectedly strong job data and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Traders revised expectations for future rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, as nonfarm payrolls rose significantly in September, impacting various global currencies and boosting safe-haven demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:02 IST
Dollar Soars Amid Strong U.S. Jobs Data and Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar climbed to a seven-week peak after data revealed a robust rise in U.S. employment, surprising economists and leading to shifts in Federal Reserve rate cut expectations. Nonfarm payrolls jumped by 254,000 in September, surpassing predictions and pushing traders to reevaluate future rate cuts.

The unemployment rate dropped to 4.1%, creating a more cautious outlook for monetary easing from the Fed. Traders adjusted their forecasts on a potential 50-basis-point rate cut at the Fed's November meeting, with chances plummeting from 31% earlier to just 8% post-report.

Global currency dynamics shifted as the euro and yen weakened against the dollar, while safe haven demand increased due to Middle East tensions. Meanwhile, Bitcoin experienced a modest rise, reflecting the broader financial landscape's volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

