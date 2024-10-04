Dollar Soars Amid Strong U.S. Jobs Data and Geopolitical Tensions

The U.S. dollar climbed to a seven-week peak after data revealed a robust rise in U.S. employment, surprising economists and leading to shifts in Federal Reserve rate cut expectations. Nonfarm payrolls jumped by 254,000 in September, surpassing predictions and pushing traders to reevaluate future rate cuts.

The unemployment rate dropped to 4.1%, creating a more cautious outlook for monetary easing from the Fed. Traders adjusted their forecasts on a potential 50-basis-point rate cut at the Fed's November meeting, with chances plummeting from 31% earlier to just 8% post-report.

Global currency dynamics shifted as the euro and yen weakened against the dollar, while safe haven demand increased due to Middle East tensions. Meanwhile, Bitcoin experienced a modest rise, reflecting the broader financial landscape's volatility.

