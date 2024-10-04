Dollar Soars Amid Strong U.S. Jobs Data and Geopolitical Tensions
The U.S. dollar surged to a seven-week high following unexpectedly strong job data and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Traders revised expectations for future rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, as nonfarm payrolls rose significantly in September, impacting various global currencies and boosting safe-haven demand.
The U.S. dollar climbed to a seven-week peak after data revealed a robust rise in U.S. employment, surprising economists and leading to shifts in Federal Reserve rate cut expectations. Nonfarm payrolls jumped by 254,000 in September, surpassing predictions and pushing traders to reevaluate future rate cuts.
The unemployment rate dropped to 4.1%, creating a more cautious outlook for monetary easing from the Fed. Traders adjusted their forecasts on a potential 50-basis-point rate cut at the Fed's November meeting, with chances plummeting from 31% earlier to just 8% post-report.
Global currency dynamics shifted as the euro and yen weakened against the dollar, while safe haven demand increased due to Middle East tensions. Meanwhile, Bitcoin experienced a modest rise, reflecting the broader financial landscape's volatility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
President Droupadi Murmu Advocates Secondary Agriculture to Boost Rural Economy
Online Gambling Boom: Blessing or Curse for Brazil's Economy?
China's Youth Unemployment Rate Hits New High in August
President Murmu Promotes Secondary Agriculture to Boost Rural Economy
German Economy Minister Aims to Support Volkswagen Amid Cost-Cutting Challenges