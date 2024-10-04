Mumbai Police Crack Down on Illegal Call Centres

Mumbai police have successfully dismantled three illegal call centres, following the arrest of 36 individuals, including several women. The suspects were allegedly involved in a scheme that defrauded people by promising them loans while illegally selling prohibited medications by impersonating foreign nationals.

The crime branch, acting on a tip-off, discovered the syndicate operating these bogus call centres in Oshiwara and Aarey Colony, exploiting unsuspecting customers. Raids were conducted at Get Pharmacy and All Win Info Media in Jogeshwari (West), leading to significant arrests and the seizure of virtual communication equipment.

Among the dismantled operations, one call centre in Aarey Colony was involved in fraudulent finance schemes, offering non-existent loans through a fake entity named Dhan Suvidha Finance. The police confiscated multiple communication devices and have registered three separate cases, with further investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)