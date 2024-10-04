Left Menu

Europe Unites for Stricter Migration Rules Ahead of Key Summit

Seventeen European countries urged the European Commission to tighten rules on returning irregular migrants, highlighting the need for clearer cooperation obligations and less judicial interpretation. Migration remains a key issue in upcoming elections and EU discussions, pushing for harmonized digital management and new legislation for migrant accountability.

Updated: 04-10-2024 21:05 IST
Europe Unites for Stricter Migration Rules Ahead of Key Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Seventeen European nations have called on the European Commission to enforce stricter regulations on returning irregular migrants to their countries of origin. The appeal comes just before an important summit where migration is expected to be a significant topic of discussion.

The letter, signed by 14 of the 27 EU member states, including major players like Germany, France, and Italy, as well as Norway, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein from the Schengen area, emphasizes growing support for tougher immigration controls. This rise in support coincides with recent electoral trends across Europe.

The signatories argue that current migration regulations allow excessive interpretation usually settled by the judiciary, rather than elected officials, and that this needs to change. They have urged for legislation that would allow governments greater authority in handling irregular migrants, particularly those posing national security risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

