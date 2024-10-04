Left Menu

12 Policemen Injured in Nashik Highway Crash

In Maharashtra's Nashik district, a van carrying twelve policemen collided with a truck, resulting in injuries. One officer is critically injured and has been transferred to Nashik. The truck driver fled the scene, and authorities are conducting an investigation. Meanwhile, a major event was held in Malegaon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve policemen were injured, including one seriously, following a collision between their van and a truck in Maharashtra's Nashik district. The incident occurred at Rahud Ghat on the Mumbai-Agra national highway in the Chandwad region.

The officers were traveling to Malegaon for a security assignment at an event that was to be attended by key officials, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Despite the crash, none of the politicians ultimately attended the event.

The critically injured officer was moved to Nashik for advanced care, while others with minor injuries received treatment locally. The truck driver left the scene and is currently being sought by authorities as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

