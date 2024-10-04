12 Policemen Injured in Nashik Highway Crash

Twelve policemen were injured, including one seriously, following a collision between their van and a truck in Maharashtra's Nashik district. The incident occurred at Rahud Ghat on the Mumbai-Agra national highway in the Chandwad region.

The officers were traveling to Malegaon for a security assignment at an event that was to be attended by key officials, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Despite the crash, none of the politicians ultimately attended the event.

The critically injured officer was moved to Nashik for advanced care, while others with minor injuries received treatment locally. The truck driver left the scene and is currently being sought by authorities as the investigation continues.

