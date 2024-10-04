Left Menu

International Drug Cartel Busted: Key Suspect on the Run

Delhi Police have issued a Look Out Circular for Dubai-based businessman Virender Basoya, suspected in a major drug cartel. With associates Tushar Goyal and Jitender Gill arrested, the syndicate allegedly managed operations worth Rs 5,620 crore, uncovered in Delhi. Investigations continue to unravel further connections.

Updated: 04-10-2024 21:50 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have initiated a search for Virender Basoya, an Indian-origin businessman based in Dubai. Basoya is reportedly linked to a massive drug cartel operation worth Rs 5,620 crore, recently dismantled in Delhi.

The syndicate, operating under Basoya's directives, had its operations in Delhi with local operatives Tushar Goyal and Jitender Gill, who have been apprehended. The police have seized over 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana from a godown in Mahipalur, raising the total confiscated to 602 kilograms.

The investigation remains ongoing, with further arrests expected following clues leading to other individuals involved in the cartel. Basoya's longstanding acquaintance with Goyal points to a deeply entrenched network, as law enforcement agencies intensify their efforts to bring all perpetrators to justice.

