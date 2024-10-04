Haiti’s Horror: The Gran Grif Gang Massacre
The Gran Grif gang unleashed terror in Haiti's Pont-Sonde, killing at least 70, including infants. The attack exacerbates the region's violence and hunger crisis, with over 700,000 displaced. Despite international calls, a formal U.N. peacekeeping mission was blocked, raising concerns about persistent insecurity.
On Thursday, the Gran Grif gang wreaked havoc in the Haitian town of Pont-Sonde, killing at least 70 people, including infants, according to the United Nations' Human Rights Office. Spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan expressed horror over the attack, which has intensified the region's existing crises.
Amidst the violence, Prime Minister Garry Conille condemned the assaults as an odious crime against defenseless women, men, and children. The gang's leader, Luckson Elan, who has been sanctioned by the U.N., further inflamed tensions by blaming the state and local residents for the violence.
The attack significantly aggravated the already severe food insecurity in Artibonite, Haiti's breadbasket. Despite efforts to stabilize the area, over 700,000 people have been displaced. Calls for a formal U.N. peacekeeping mission have been thwarted by Russia and China, highlighting ongoing challenges in restoring peace and stability.
