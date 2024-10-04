Tensions Rise in Raipur Following Alleged Rape
A gathering in Raipur called for action after allegations of a woman being raped by a man she was in a relationship with. An FIR was filed by her father, leading to the accused's arrest. The incident has incited significant local tensions and demands for justice.
Tensions ran high in Raipur after allegations surfaced of a rape incident involving a woman and a man with whom she was in a relationship. A large crowd assembled in the area, demanding justice and swift action against the perpetrator.
The woman's father, a Muslim, lodged an FIR against the accused, a Hindu, leading to his arrest. Police have charged the man under Section 64 (1) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, according to officials at the Raipur police station.
The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday in a forest near Kudduwala. The victim was found later that evening in Raipur. Local residents quickly gathered, apprehended the accused, and handed him over to the authorities, claiming the assault was premeditated and that she was a minor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
