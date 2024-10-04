Left Menu

Paul Pogba's Doping Suspension Reduced

Paul Pogba, a French soccer player, has had his doping suspension reduced from four years to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The suspension is now effective from September 11, 2023, as confirmed by CAS director general Matthieu Reeb.

  • Country:
  • France

In a significant development, French soccer star Paul Pogba's doping suspension has been shortened. The initial four-year ban has been reduced to 18 months, as stated by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday.

This decision marks a noteworthy turn in the case as CAS director general Matthieu Reeb confirmed the new suspension timeline starts from September 11, 2023.

The reduction in suspension may affect Pogba's plans and career path in the upcoming months, offering him a potential return to the sport earlier than anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

