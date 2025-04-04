Revolutionizing Rail Maintenance: Indian Railways Teams Up with DMRC for Advanced Wheel Profiling

In a major stride towards modernizing railway maintenance practices, Indian Railways has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the installation of Automatic Wheel Profile Measurement Systems (AWPMS).

The innovative AWPMS uses laser scanners and high-speed cameras to automatically gauge train wheel profiles without manual input, providing real-time information on wheel geometry and wear. Any deviations trigger automated alerts, ensuring timely corrective measures that enhance safety and operational efficiency.

DMRC will spearhead the procurement, supply, and installation of four AWPMS units under this partnership. This collaboration not only modernizes rolling stock management but also facilitates technology exchange and skill development, reflecting both organizations' commitment to innovation and excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)