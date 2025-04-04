Left Menu

Revolutionizing Rail Maintenance: Indian Railways Teams Up with DMRC for Advanced Wheel Profiling

Indian Railways and DMRC have signed an agreement to implement Automatic Wheel Profile Measurement Systems, enhancing rail safety and operational efficiency. The cutting-edge technology offers real-time wheel assessments, reducing manual checks and downtime. This collaboration marks a step forward in modernizing railway maintenance practices while promoting technological exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:37 IST
Revolutionizing Rail Maintenance: Indian Railways Teams Up with DMRC for Advanced Wheel Profiling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major stride towards modernizing railway maintenance practices, Indian Railways has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the installation of Automatic Wheel Profile Measurement Systems (AWPMS).

The innovative AWPMS uses laser scanners and high-speed cameras to automatically gauge train wheel profiles without manual input, providing real-time information on wheel geometry and wear. Any deviations trigger automated alerts, ensuring timely corrective measures that enhance safety and operational efficiency.

DMRC will spearhead the procurement, supply, and installation of four AWPMS units under this partnership. This collaboration not only modernizes rolling stock management but also facilitates technology exchange and skill development, reflecting both organizations' commitment to innovation and excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025