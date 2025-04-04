Tragic Family Incident Shakes Haibatpur Village

A heartbreaking event unfolded in Haibatpur village, where a mother and her two children were discovered dead, police reported on Friday. The 35-year-old woman, identified as Aarti, is believed to have committed suicide, while the circumstances of the children's deaths remain uncertain.

Police revealed that Aarti took her children to the terrace in the morning and used her scarf to hang herself. The children were also found hanging in the same area, raising questions about the tragic incident.

The case came to light when a local private hospital called the police after family members brought in the bodies. Doctors confirmed the deaths by hanging, with Deputy Commissioner of Police Shakti Mohan Awasthy indicating potential domestic issues as a factor. Post-mortem examinations and further legal processes are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)