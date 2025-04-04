Congress Leader Resigns Over Waqf Bill Controversy
Benny Peruvanthanam, the general secretary of the Idukki District Congress Committee, resigned from the Congress party on Friday. His decision was in protest against the party's stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which he believes neglects the Christian minority while appeasing Muslims, especially regarding the Munambam issue.
- Country:
- India
Benny Peruvanthanam, a prominent leader in the Idukki District Congress Committee, announced his resignation on Friday, citing dissatisfaction with the party's approach towards the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.
In a statement, Peruvanthanam accused the Congress of disregarding the Christian minority community and excessively favoring Muslims, particularly on the Munambam issue, which involves a prolonged protest by Munambam residents regarding revenue rights over their property.
Peruvanthanam, who has voiced these concerns internally, criticized the leadership for their inaction and for not addressing issues raised by the KCBC and Catholic Church organizations. He affirmed he has no plans to join another political party at this time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indonesia's Contentious Military Bill Amendments Spark Protests
Istanbul Erupts in Protest: Mayor's Arrest Sparks Outcry Against Erdogan
Indonesia's Military Bill Sparks Street Protests
Punjab Farmers Clash with Authorities in Ongoing Protest Drama
Farmer Protests Escalate: Leaders Detained and Demonstrations Planned