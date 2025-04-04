Left Menu

Lt Governor's Bold Stand: Respecting the Reorganization Act

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, justified his transfer order of 48 officials citing adherence to the J&K Reorganisation Act. His remarks came amid opposition led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who called for respect towards the people's mandate at a legislature party meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a resolute defense of recent administrative decisions, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha affirmed his strict adherence to the J&K Reorganisation Act. His comments were in response to criticisms over the transfer of 48 JKAS officials.

The remarks were made during an event in Delhi, coinciding with a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who, alongside National Conference and Congress allies, voiced displeasure regarding the Raj Bhavan's orders.

Sinha, emphasizing his commitment to the mandate, stated, "I have not acted beyond the J&K Reorganisation Act of 2019," a statement that has seen wide circulation across social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

