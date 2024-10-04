Illinois Man Charged for Threatening Federal Judge in Trump's Document Case

An Illinois man, Eric James Rennert, has been charged with making violent threats against a federal judge involved in Donald Trump's classified documents case, according to an indictment revealed on Thursday.

The 65-year-old faces five federal charges, including communicating interstate threats and threatening assault, kidnapping, and murder of a federal judge. Prosecutors allege threats also extended to the judge's family. Court records place the incidents in St. Lucie County, Florida, but do not specify the judge's identity. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who handled Trump's case, operates in that district, raising suspicions.

Rennert's threats occurred in May and July as a response to official judicial duties. He was arrested and will be transferred to Florida for a court hearing, while he is yet to enter a plea. Cannon's 2021 dismissal of Trump's charges attracted scrutiny, and prosecutors are appealing to revive the case, potentially delaying any proceedings until after the November presidential election, where Trump contests against Democrat Kamala Harris.

(With inputs from agencies.)