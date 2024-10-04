U.S. Launches Strikes on Iran-Linked Targets in Yemen

The United States military has executed a series of strikes on targets associated with Iran-aligned Houthi fighters in Yemen, a U.S. official revealed to Reuters on Friday, under the condition of anonymity. The source refrained from disclosing additional specifics about the operation.

Central Command of the U.S. military remained unreachable for comments. The Houthi group has been responsible for nearly 100 attacks on vessels navigating the Red Sea since November, justifying their actions as support for Palestinians during Israel's extended conflict in Gaza.

These attacks include sinking two ships, seizing another, and resulting in the deaths of no less than four seamen, underscoring the escalating maritime threat in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)