U.S. Launches Strikes on Iran-Linked Targets in Yemen
The U.S. military conducted multiple strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. The Houthis have launched numerous attacks on Red Sea ships, claiming solidarity with Palestinians amid the Gaza conflict. They have sunk vessels and killed seafarers. A U.S. official confirmed the strikes but withheld further details.
- Country:
- United States
The United States military has executed a series of strikes on targets associated with Iran-aligned Houthi fighters in Yemen, a U.S. official revealed to Reuters on Friday, under the condition of anonymity. The source refrained from disclosing additional specifics about the operation.
Central Command of the U.S. military remained unreachable for comments. The Houthi group has been responsible for nearly 100 attacks on vessels navigating the Red Sea since November, justifying their actions as support for Palestinians during Israel's extended conflict in Gaza.
These attacks include sinking two ships, seizing another, and resulting in the deaths of no less than four seamen, underscoring the escalating maritime threat in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. military
- strikes
- Houthis
- Iran
- Yemen
- Red Sea
- conflict
- Gaza
- Palestinians
- Central Command
ALSO READ
UN Calls for De-escalation Amid Heightened Lebanon-Israel Border Conflict
UN Calls for Immediate De-escalation Amid Intensified Israel-Hezbollah Conflict
Escalating Conflict: Israeli Air and Ground Strikes Kill 14 in Gaza
Russia Warns of 'Disastrous Consequences' Over Potential Ukraine-Belarus Conflict
U.N. Calls for Immediate De-escalation amid Escalating Israel-Hezbollah Conflict