Adityanath Calls for Railway Safety and Police Efficiency Boost

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath urged senior police officials to prevent railway track obstructions. He stressed better coordination between police and railway entities while announcing an e-pension system for police personnel and urging adherence to promotion schedules. Frequent district visits by ADG-level officers were also recommended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-10-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 00:02 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called upon senior police officials to ensure that railway track obstructions are effectively prevented. He highlighted incidents involving cylinders, rods, and stones found on tracks, stressing the need for coordinated efforts by the Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force, and local authorities.

Adityanath announced the launch of an e-pension system for police personnel and emphasized the need for timely promotions. He also underlined the importance of filing accurate records and positioning officers according to their qualifications.

The chief minister mandated regular field visits by ADG-level officers to oversee and enhance operations. His directives aim to bolster police efficiency and maintain rail safety in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

