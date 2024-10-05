Tensions Rise: Smoke and Alerts in Beirut
Early Saturday, smoke and blasts were reported in Beirut's southern suburbs after Israeli military alerts urged residents to evacuate. The alerts targeted residents in Burj al-Barajneh and Choueifat, coinciding with ongoing clashes between Hezbollah and Israel amidst an escalated military conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 04:33 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 04:33 IST
In the early hours of Saturday, Beirut's southern suburbs were enveloped in smoke following a loud blast, according to witnesses from Reuters.
The incident occurred shortly after the Israeli military issued two urgent alerts for residents in the area to evacuate. The initial alert specified residents of a building in the Burj al-Barajneh neighborhood, while the subsequent alert focused on those in the Choueifat district.
This development comes as the conflict between Lebanon's Hezbollah group and Israel intensifies, escalating military actions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
