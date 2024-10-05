Tensions Rise: Smoke and Alerts in Beirut

In the early hours of Saturday, Beirut's southern suburbs were enveloped in smoke following a loud blast, according to witnesses from Reuters.

The incident occurred shortly after the Israeli military issued two urgent alerts for residents in the area to evacuate. The initial alert specified residents of a building in the Burj al-Barajneh neighborhood, while the subsequent alert focused on those in the Choueifat district.

This development comes as the conflict between Lebanon's Hezbollah group and Israel intensifies, escalating military actions in the region.

