Left Menu

Rampage in Artibonite: Haiti's Breadbasket Under Siege

In Haiti's Artibonite region, a brutal gang attack by the Gran Grif group left at least 70 dead and over 6,000 displaced. The atrocity highlights the lack of security and increasing gang dominance in the country, leading to widespread displacement and fears of food insecurity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 05:08 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 05:08 IST
Rampage in Artibonite: Haiti's Breadbasket Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the heart of Haiti's agricultural hub, Artibonite region, a monstrous attack unfolded as Gran Grif gang members wielding automatic weapons terrorized the town of Pont-Sonde. This gruesome assault left at least 70 people dead and forced over 6,000 to flee their homes, intensifying the country's crisis.

The violent episode, one of the deadliest in recent years, drew stern condemnation from Haiti's Prime Minister Garry Conille, who labeled it an attack against the nation itself. Despite the deployment of police reinforcements, the situation underscores the expanding influence of gang networks beyond the capital, exacerbating food insecurity and homelessness.

Rights groups have raised alarm over the rising death toll and inadequate governmental response, while the U.N. has called for increased international support. The gang leader Luckson Elan, recently sanctioned by the U.N., claimed the attack was retaliatory, citing local inaction as gangs extend control over the impoverished country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024