Rampage in Artibonite: Haiti's Breadbasket Under Siege

In the heart of Haiti's agricultural hub, Artibonite region, a monstrous attack unfolded as Gran Grif gang members wielding automatic weapons terrorized the town of Pont-Sonde. This gruesome assault left at least 70 people dead and forced over 6,000 to flee their homes, intensifying the country's crisis.

The violent episode, one of the deadliest in recent years, drew stern condemnation from Haiti's Prime Minister Garry Conille, who labeled it an attack against the nation itself. Despite the deployment of police reinforcements, the situation underscores the expanding influence of gang networks beyond the capital, exacerbating food insecurity and homelessness.

Rights groups have raised alarm over the rising death toll and inadequate governmental response, while the U.N. has called for increased international support. The gang leader Luckson Elan, recently sanctioned by the U.N., claimed the attack was retaliatory, citing local inaction as gangs extend control over the impoverished country.

(With inputs from agencies.)