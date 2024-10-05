Tensions Soar: Evacuations Underway After Blast in Beirut

A significant blast and subsequent smoke were reported in Beirut's southern suburbs early Saturday morning. Israeli military issued warnings for imminent evacuations.

Beirut's Burj al-Barajneh neighborhood was among the first to receive evacuation alerts, targeting specific buildings. Subsequent alerts also focused on Choueifat and multiple buildings in Burj al-Barajneh and Haret Hreik.

These evacuation orders are part of a broader military escalation, as Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah group continue a fierce conflict, increasing regional tensions significantly.

