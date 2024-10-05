Left Menu

Tensions Soar: Evacuations Underway After Blast in Beirut

A blast over Beijing’s southern suburbs prompted evacuation alerts from the Israeli military, targeting specific buildings as tensions between Israel and Hezbollah escalate. Multiple areas, including Burj al-Barajneh and Choueifat, are affected by the heightened conflict. This development arises amid ongoing hostilities between Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Israel.

Updated: 05-10-2024 05:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant blast and subsequent smoke were reported in Beirut's southern suburbs early Saturday morning. Israeli military issued warnings for imminent evacuations.

Beirut's Burj al-Barajneh neighborhood was among the first to receive evacuation alerts, targeting specific buildings. Subsequent alerts also focused on Choueifat and multiple buildings in Burj al-Barajneh and Haret Hreik.

These evacuation orders are part of a broader military escalation, as Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah group continue a fierce conflict, increasing regional tensions significantly.

