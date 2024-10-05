Left Menu

Tragedy in Amethi: Family Massacre Unfolds Amidst Personal Feud

A harrowing incident in Amethi unfolded with the killing of an entire Dalit family by Chandan Verma, allegedly fueled by a personal feud. Verma was shot in the leg by police after attempting to attack an officer. The incident has sparked political tension in Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 05-10-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 11:42 IST
Tragedy in Amethi: Family Massacre Unfolds Amidst Personal Feud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old man, Chandan Verma, was shot in the leg by police in Amethi after allegedly killing an entire Dalit family. The tragic incident unfolded early Saturday as officers were recovering the weapon used in the gruesome act.

Verma reportedly snatched a gun from a police officer's holster and attempted to shoot the officer. In response, another officer fired and incapacitated Verma. The suspect was previously arrested near Noida while fleeing to Delhi.

The attack, believed to be the result of a personal feud with one of the victims, Poonam Kumar, has led to political repercussions in Uttar Pradesh, prompting criticism of law and order under the state's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024