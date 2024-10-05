Tragedy in Amethi: Family Massacre Unfolds Amidst Personal Feud
A harrowing incident in Amethi unfolded with the killing of an entire Dalit family by Chandan Verma, allegedly fueled by a personal feud. Verma was shot in the leg by police after attempting to attack an officer. The incident has sparked political tension in Uttar Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
A 27-year-old man, Chandan Verma, was shot in the leg by police in Amethi after allegedly killing an entire Dalit family. The tragic incident unfolded early Saturday as officers were recovering the weapon used in the gruesome act.
Verma reportedly snatched a gun from a police officer's holster and attempted to shoot the officer. In response, another officer fired and incapacitated Verma. The suspect was previously arrested near Noida while fleeing to Delhi.
The attack, believed to be the result of a personal feud with one of the victims, Poonam Kumar, has led to political repercussions in Uttar Pradesh, prompting criticism of law and order under the state's government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
