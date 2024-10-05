Gang Violence Exodus: Haiti's Struggle With Lawlessness

A horrific attack unfolded recently in Haiti as the Gran Grif gang unleashed terror on the town of Pont-Sonde. Over 70 individuals, including infants, were brutally killed, and many more forced to flee. The violence is the latest in a series of devastating blows to a nation already grappling with widespread lawlessness and instability.

The gang, under the leadership of Luckson Elan, carried out this rampage as retaliation against locals they accused of aiding a vigilante group. This group hampered the gang's extortion efforts on a major highway. Elan, along with former Haitian lawmaker Prophane Victor, have faced sanctions from the U.S. for their roles in perpetuating violence across the nation.

The influence of gangs like Gran Grif has surged in Haiti as governmental power wanes. The national police, outmatched and understaffed, struggle to maintain order as fuel and other critical resources run dangerously low. Despite efforts for international intervention, Haiti remains engulfed in a humanitarian crisis characterized by mass displacements and worsening economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)