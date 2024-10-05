Left Menu

Gang Violence Exodus: Haiti's Struggle With Lawlessness

A brutal attack by the Gran Grif gang in Pont-Sonde, Haiti, left at least 70 people dead, forcing thousands to flee. Led by Luckson Elan, the gang's power highlights years of governmental instability, worsened by the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 15:36 IST
Gang Violence Exodus: Haiti's Struggle With Lawlessness

A horrific attack unfolded recently in Haiti as the Gran Grif gang unleashed terror on the town of Pont-Sonde. Over 70 individuals, including infants, were brutally killed, and many more forced to flee. The violence is the latest in a series of devastating blows to a nation already grappling with widespread lawlessness and instability.

The gang, under the leadership of Luckson Elan, carried out this rampage as retaliation against locals they accused of aiding a vigilante group. This group hampered the gang's extortion efforts on a major highway. Elan, along with former Haitian lawmaker Prophane Victor, have faced sanctions from the U.S. for their roles in perpetuating violence across the nation.

The influence of gangs like Gran Grif has surged in Haiti as governmental power wanes. The national police, outmatched and understaffed, struggle to maintain order as fuel and other critical resources run dangerously low. Despite efforts for international intervention, Haiti remains engulfed in a humanitarian crisis characterized by mass displacements and worsening economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024