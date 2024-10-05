Tensions Rise as Strikes Target Hezbollah Leadership
Israeli airstrikes on Beirut have prevented rescue workers from reaching a site suspected of killing Hezbollah's prospective leader. Sources reported that Naim Qassem, a likely successor to the group's leader, remains uncontactable post-strike.
Continued Israeli airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs have thwarted rescue operations at a location believed to be targeted at Hezbollah's future leadership, according to Lebanese security sources.
These sources disclosed to Reuters that since the air raids began on Friday, one potential leader, Safieddine, has been unreachable, intensifying concerns regarding Hezbollah's prospective chain of command.
The attack comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, potentially altering the geopolitical landscape in the region.
