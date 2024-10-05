Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Strikes Target Hezbollah Leadership

Israeli airstrikes on Beirut have prevented rescue workers from reaching a site suspected of killing Hezbollah's prospective leader. Sources reported that Naim Qassem, a likely successor to the group's leader, remains uncontactable post-strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 05-10-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 15:50 IST
Tensions Rise as Strikes Target Hezbollah Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Continued Israeli airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs have thwarted rescue operations at a location believed to be targeted at Hezbollah's future leadership, according to Lebanese security sources.

These sources disclosed to Reuters that since the air raids began on Friday, one potential leader, Safieddine, has been unreachable, intensifying concerns regarding Hezbollah's prospective chain of command.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, potentially altering the geopolitical landscape in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024