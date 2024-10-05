Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Reservation Reforms in India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasizes the need to lift the 50% cap on reservation to uphold the Constitution. He pledges that the INDIA bloc will pass laws for this and conduct a caste-based census. Gandhi criticizes the BJP and RSS for resisting these changes and erasing Dalit history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 16:20 IST
In a bold address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called for the removal of the 50% reservation cap, labeling it essential to safeguard the Constitution. Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan,' Gandhi vowed that the INDIA bloc would ensure the enactment of corresponding laws in Parliament.

Gandhi also championed the cause of a caste-based census, keen on identifying the population distribution and financial control held by different communities. He took a dig at the current bureaucratic composition, notably highlighting the underrepresentation of the OBC community.

Further criticizing the BJP and RSS, Gandhi alleged efforts to erase the history of Dalits and backward classes from educational syllabi. He condemned privatization moves and warned about the Agnipath scheme, describing it as detrimental to military personnel's entitlements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

