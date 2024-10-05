Supreme Court's Crucial Election-Season Term: High Stakes & Key Issues

As the Supreme Court commences its new term during the election season, top issues including transgender rights, the regulation of 'ghost guns,' and the death penalty take center stage. With public confidence in the institution declining, the justices are dealing with fewer high-profile cases compared to previous terms.

The possibility of the court's involvement in election disputes remains, depending on their potential impact on electoral outcomes. Justices like Ketanji Brown Jackson have indicated the necessity for the court to be prepared for legal challenges that may arise during the political process.

This term features significant cases, such as a challenge to Biden's ghost gun regulations and a high-stakes transgender rights case. Republican-led states continue to pass laws restricting transgender care, while the administration pushes for protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)