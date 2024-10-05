Left Menu

Punjab Police Thwarts Robbery by Arresting Jassa Burj Gang Members

Punjab Police arrested four individuals, including the infamous Jassa Burj gang leader, preventing a robbery in Bathinda. Authorities confiscated four pistols and 11 live cartridges. The gang members, with known criminal backgrounds involving arms supply and other crimes, planned to target a financer in the Rama Mandi area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-10-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 23:21 IST
Punjab Police Thwarts Robbery by Arresting Jassa Burj Gang Members
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a successful operation, Punjab Police have apprehended four individuals, including the reputed leader of the Jassa Burj gang, thwarting a planned robbery in Bathinda.

Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, confirmed the seizure of four pistols and 11 live cartridges from the suspects, highlighting the gang's notorious criminal history involving weapon supply and other illicit activities.

The arrests took place on the Ring Road in Bathinda following a tip-off, with police uncovering that the gang intended to target a financer in the Rama Mandi area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024