Punjab Police Thwarts Robbery by Arresting Jassa Burj Gang Members

In a successful operation, Punjab Police have apprehended four individuals, including the reputed leader of the Jassa Burj gang, thwarting a planned robbery in Bathinda.

Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, confirmed the seizure of four pistols and 11 live cartridges from the suspects, highlighting the gang's notorious criminal history involving weapon supply and other illicit activities.

The arrests took place on the Ring Road in Bathinda following a tip-off, with police uncovering that the gang intended to target a financer in the Rama Mandi area.

