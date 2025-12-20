India's Young Guns Eye Glory in Women's T20I Series

India's women's cricket team embarks on a crucial T20I series against Sri Lanka, kicking off on Sunday. The series is seen as a platform to spot emerging talents ahead of next year's World Cup.

Among the familiar faces, the spotlight shines on promising youngsters like 17-year-old batter G Kamalini, known for her maturity and performance in domestic circuits, and Vaishanavi Sharma, a left-arm spinner and standout performer in the U19 World Cup.

Veterans like Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana aim to stabilize the team, while Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu eyes the series as a chance for her young team to develop against seasoned Indian players. The match unfolds as both teams prepare for future cricketing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)