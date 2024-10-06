Global Protests Erupt on Gaza Conflict Anniversary

In a significant international outcry, thousands of protesters took to the streets in major cities on Saturday, demanding an end to the bloodshed in Gaza and the broader Middle East. The demonstrations coincided with the first anniversary of Israel's military actions in the Palestinian enclave.

Protests of varying sizes unfolded globally, from London where around 40,000 pro-Palestinian supporters marched, to New York City and other metropolises including Paris, Rome, and Manila. Participants condemned the ongoing conflict and critiqued international backing for Israel's military pursuits in Gaza and Lebanon.

The latest escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict began after Hamas militants launched attacks in October 2023, which has since resulted in a devastating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Tensions continue to rise, with fears of a broader regional conflict involving Iran, Lebanon, and other Middle Eastern entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)