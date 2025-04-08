Sachin Tendulkar's Wild Encounter: The Cricket Legend Visits Kaziranga National Park

India's cricket icon, Sachin Tendulkar, spent a memorable day at Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Tuesday. The legendary batsman embarked on a thrilling jeep safari through the park and had a delightful encounter with a young fan, offering a handshake.

Tendulkar, revered as the 'God of Cricket,' remains a colossus in the sport with unbroken records for the most runs in Test matches and One-Day Internationals (ODIs), alongside a unique feat of 100 international centuries. From 1989 to 2013, he showcased extraordinary cricketing prowess that captivated fans worldwide. This Mumbai prodigy made an indelible mark as he debuted in Test cricket on November 15, 1989, at just 16, followed by his first ODI appearance on December 18 that same year. Over 664 international fixtures, he scored an astounding 34,357 runs with an average of 48.52, securing his place as the highest run-scorer in international cricket. His 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries are unmatched in the sport's annals.

Tendulkar was the trailblazer, being the first cricketer to hit a double century in ODIs and played a record-breaking 200 Test matches. His ODI career boasted 18,426 runs at 44.83, with 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries, while in Tests, he accumulated 15,921 runs at 53.78, including 51 centuries and 68 fifties. Integral to India's triumph in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, Tendulkar's dream of lifting the coveted trophy was realized after his World Cup debut in 1992. From 2008 to 2013, he was an influential figure for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), contributing to their 2013 title win. (ANI)

