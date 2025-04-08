Tragedy Strikes: CRPF Personnel Found Dead in Patna

A CRPF personnel assigned to protect BJP Bihar president Dilip Jaiswal was discovered dead with bullet wounds at MLC Flats in Patna. The deceased, identified as Ashutosh Kumar Mishra, was 45 years old and reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound using his service revolver, according to authorities.

Mishra's body was located in Flat 21, adjacent to Jaiswal's residence where the security team is stationed. Law enforcement has launched an investigation led by SDPO Anu Kumari from Sachiwalaya police, following an apparent suicide note found at the scene.

Another officer reported that a service pistol was retrieved near Mishra's body. His responsibilities included overseeing the arms for Jaiswal's security detail. The authorities have initiated a detailed post-mortem examination to ascertain further details.

