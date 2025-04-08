Left Menu

Euroleague Challenges NBA's European Expansion Plans

The Euroleague considers the NBA's plans to establish a European league as a threat, fearing fragmentation of European basketball. While open to dialogue, the Euroleague remains committed to protecting the sport's traditions and fan base, stressing the potential risks of fragmenting the long-standing culture.

Berlin | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:27 IST
The Euroleague, the leading club competition in Europe, has expressed concerns over the NBA's potential launch of a new European league, viewing it as a threat that could fragment the sport on the continent. The NBA, in collaboration with FIBA, is contemplating a 16-team European league.

Marking its 25th season, the Euroleague has shown willingness for discussions with the NBA yet opposes initiatives that may weaken the European basketball fan base. This new proposition, seen as a possible threat to long-standing traditions, risks causing fragmentation and confusion within the sport.

The NBA aims to replicate the strategies of other American sports leagues that are expanding overseas to boost revenues. Despite expressing openness to collaboration, the Euroleague remains firmly against any endeavors that could undermine European sports' core values and alienate loyal fans.

