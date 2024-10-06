Drone Offensives Unsettle Ukraine: A Night of Strikes
Ukraine's eastern regions faced extended air raid alerts as Russian forces launched drone attacks on Kyiv and other cities. Despite multiple waves, no damages or injuries were reported. However, in Kherson, one civilian was killed and 15 injured. Russia has not commented on the overnight strikes.
In a tense night for Ukraine, the eastern part of the nation remained under prolonged air raid alerts as Russian forces conducted air attacks, targeting Kyiv and other key cities, according to Ukraine's military on Sunday.
Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, announced via the Telegram messaging app that Russian drones infiltrated Kyiv from various directions in several waves. Fortunately, all drones were neutralized before causing damage or injuries. Further details on the scale of the strike are anticipated later.
Meanwhile, the mayor of Odesa, Hennadii Trukhanov, reported attempted strikes on the southern city, with several explosions noted but no confirmed injuries or damages. In Kherson, one civilian casualty and 15 injuries were reported by local governor Oleksandr Prokudin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- air attacks
- Kyiv
- drones
- Kherson
- Odesa
- injuries
- civilian casualties
- telegrams
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Russia has secret war drones project in China, intel sources say
Russia Develops Long-Range Attack Drones in China: European Intelligence Reveals
U.S. Raises Alarm Over Russian War Drones Project in China
Russia's Air Defence Downs 13 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
U.S. Concerns Over Secret Russian War Drones Project in China