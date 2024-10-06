Drone Offensives Unsettle Ukraine: A Night of Strikes

In a tense night for Ukraine, the eastern part of the nation remained under prolonged air raid alerts as Russian forces conducted air attacks, targeting Kyiv and other key cities, according to Ukraine's military on Sunday.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, announced via the Telegram messaging app that Russian drones infiltrated Kyiv from various directions in several waves. Fortunately, all drones were neutralized before causing damage or injuries. Further details on the scale of the strike are anticipated later.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Odesa, Hennadii Trukhanov, reported attempted strikes on the southern city, with several explosions noted but no confirmed injuries or damages. In Kherson, one civilian casualty and 15 injuries were reported by local governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

