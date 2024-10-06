Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: The Next Chapter in Sanitation and Waste Management
Swachh Bharat Abhiyan marks a decade, with plans to expand efforts beyond open defecation to comprehensive sanitation and waste management. Emphasis will be on behavioral change, accessible toilets, waste segregation, and liquid waste management. Collaboration with stakeholders aims to introduce innovative solutions and involve community participation comprehensively.
The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a nationwide cleanliness campaign, commemorates its 10th anniversary with plans to broaden its reach. The initiative, initially aimed at eliminating open defecation, will now focus on robust sanitation and waste management efforts across India.
Vini Mahajan, Secretary of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, highlights the campaign's goal to eliminate open defecation and provide functional toilets for all, especially those with specific needs such as disabilities. The government seeks to enforce behavior change through collaboration with state governments and stakeholders.
The next phase aims to strengthen solid and liquid waste management in both urban and rural areas, with significant emphasis on faecal sludge management. Efforts continue to encourage waste segregation, promote composting, and reduce single-use plastics, thereby engaging diverse stakeholders in sustainable sanitation solutions.
