Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: The Next Chapter in Sanitation and Waste Management

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a nationwide cleanliness campaign, commemorates its 10th anniversary with plans to broaden its reach. The initiative, initially aimed at eliminating open defecation, will now focus on robust sanitation and waste management efforts across India.

Vini Mahajan, Secretary of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, highlights the campaign's goal to eliminate open defecation and provide functional toilets for all, especially those with specific needs such as disabilities. The government seeks to enforce behavior change through collaboration with state governments and stakeholders.

The next phase aims to strengthen solid and liquid waste management in both urban and rural areas, with significant emphasis on faecal sludge management. Efforts continue to encourage waste segregation, promote composting, and reduce single-use plastics, thereby engaging diverse stakeholders in sustainable sanitation solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)