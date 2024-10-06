Trio Nabbed in Heroin Bust on Highway
Three individuals were apprehended with 7.8 grams of heroin in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. The suspects were intercepted by police at Tapyal near Ghagwal on the Jammu-Pathankot highway. A case under the NDPS Act was registered, and investigations are ongoing.
Three alleged drug peddlers were apprehended with 7.8 grams of heroin in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police reported on Sunday.
The suspects, identified as Rajman Singh alias Raman, Ranjeet Singh, and Ram Kumar, were intercepted by authorities while traveling in a car at Tapyal near Ghagwal on the Jammu-Pathankot highway.
A case has been filed against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigations are continuing, according to a police spokesperson.
