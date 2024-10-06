Left Menu

Trio Nabbed in Heroin Bust on Highway

Three individuals were apprehended with 7.8 grams of heroin in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. The suspects were intercepted by police at Tapyal near Ghagwal on the Jammu-Pathankot highway. A case under the NDPS Act was registered, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-10-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 15:02 IST
Trio Nabbed in Heroin Bust on Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three alleged drug peddlers were apprehended with 7.8 grams of heroin in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police reported on Sunday.

The suspects, identified as Rajman Singh alias Raman, Ranjeet Singh, and Ram Kumar, were intercepted by authorities while traveling in a car at Tapyal near Ghagwal on the Jammu-Pathankot highway.

A case has been filed against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigations are continuing, according to a police spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024