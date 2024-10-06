VHP Leader Alleges Threat Amidst Ashram Controversy

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sadhvi Prachi has reached out to law enforcement, claiming she is under threat following alleged conspiracies against her. She expressed the urgency of police protection after accusations were made against a woman, Sonia, who had sought refuge in her ashram.

According to Sadhvi Prachi, Sonia arrived at the Vedic Niketan Ashram with two children, seeking shelter. Suspicion arose when a man from a different religion visited Sonia, accompanied by a child. This led to Sonia being asked to leave, yet she allegedly continued to linger and spread false information about Prachi.

Upon notifying the authorities, the police executed a search of Sonia's belongings. They reportedly uncovered multiple Aadhaar cards, religious books not related to Hinduism, a weapon, and two mobile phones. Following these findings, Sonia was taken into custody, as confirmed by Sadhvi Prachi.

(With inputs from agencies.)